[Fiji Parliament/ Facebook]

Fear and uncertainty are growing among some Savusavu residents over the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill 2026, with concerns that the consultation process could reopen painful divisions from Fiji’s past.

While making submissions to the Special Parliamentary Committee, resident Rajesh Das says people who once lived peacefully together are now worried about rising crime and the possibility of renewed tensions within communities.

Das fears the Bill could reopen wounds from past unrest and is urging Government to carefully consider its impact on Fiji before making a decision.

Residents are also urging the Government to consider the impact of the proposed changes, warning that decisions made now could affect the country’s peace and unity in the future.

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“I think there is fear in the people now, in Fiji, with what is going on with the bill now. We are living in Savusavu, and all around us are i-taukei brothers and sisters. Before, we were living peace and harmony. But now, the amount of crime is increasing; it’s too much.”

Das is calling on the committee to listen to the concerns raised by communities and consider what the proposed changes could mean for Fiji’s future.

Special Committee Chair Viliame Gavoka says the Bill will return to Parliament after the committee makes the final changes in Suva, ahead of its third reading.

“One day. Referendum and the election. Referendum, you say, yes I agree, no I don’t agree. Just two questions. So that’ll happen in the latter part of January if the third reading is successful for the bill, for it to become an act of Parliament. So the way forward, we believe, is clear, and we believe by the end of this exercise we should have a constitution that will be a new one and take us forward into the future.”

Gavoka says the process is now clear and hopes it will lead to a new Constitution to guide Fiji into the future.