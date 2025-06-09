Families get land security

[Photo: ITAUKEI LAND TRUST BOARD/ FACEBOOK]

The handover of 269 99-year leases has formalised land tenure for residents of Waidamudamu informal settlement in Koronivia.

It also marks the completion of the settlement upgrading project.

The leases cover 265 residential lots and four civic lots on 13.58 hectares of land at Waidamudamu and Delaiviwa No. 2.

iTaukei Land Trust Board CEO Solomone Nata states the project provides residents with long-term security and legal recognition of their occupation rights.

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Nata adds that the occasion marks the successful completion of the project, which was carried out under the Ministry of Housing’s Informal Settlement Upgrading Program.

The project began after a Development Lease was granted in 2014.

It then went through detailed planning, engineering design, infrastructure works, surveying, subdivision and statutory approvals.

Luveniyali Engineering Consultants was engaged in 2015 to provide engineering consultancy services, while Multi-Works Pte Limited carried out the civil infrastructure works following a Government Tender Board procurement process.

All 269 lease documents have now been registered by the Registrar of Titles and are ready to be issued to tenants through the Director of Lands.

The 99-year leases are also expected to give residents greater security in their homes and formalise their rights over the surveyed lots.

The three landowning groups, Yavusa Naivisere, Yavusa Rokotuitai and Yavusa Naisake, have also benefited financially from the development.

They have received lease premiums and rental payments from the development lease and individual residential leases, generating about $1.19 million in total income.

The project is part of the Government’s wider effort to improve conditions in informal settlements and provide residents with secure access to land.

It also contributes to Fiji’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 11, which focuses on inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable human settlements.