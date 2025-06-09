Culinary competition explores skills

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fifty-five Fiji National University students will put their culinary skills, creativity and confidence to the test at this year’s Fiji Chef competition.

The competition will run from October 18 to 21 at FNU’s Bonunaqwele Campus in Nadi, bringing together first- and second-year students from its Cookery, Baking and Patisserie, and Culinary Arts programmes.

Head of the School of Hospitality and Tourism Studies Amar Narayan says the competition gives students an opportunity to apply classroom knowledge in a practical, industry-focused environment.

Participation has increased from 36 students last year to 55 this year, a rise of almost 53 percent.

Article continues after advertisement

Students will be assessed on their technical skills, creativity, food preparation and presentation, time management and teamwork.

They will also be required to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines, reflecting the demands of the hospitality industry.

Narayan says competitions like this play an important role in Technical and Vocational Education and Training by helping students develop the practical skills and professional discipline needed in the workplace.

The competition also has industry backing, with Goodman Fielder supporting the salon culinary competition, Bakels Fiji supporting the Fiji Pastry Chef of the Year competition, and the Fiji Chefs Association continuing its support for culinary development.

The pastry competition will feature centrepiece, individual dessert and gateau categories, with Traditional Chiefly Bure as its theme.