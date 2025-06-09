Court clears key letter in Prasad case

Former Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad at the Suva Magistrates Court today [Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

The Suva Magistrates Court has ruled that a disputed National Federation Party letter can be admitted as evidence in the case against former Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

The ruling follows a voir dire into the authenticity and admissibility of the document.

The defence had challenged the letter, questioning whether it was an original and arguing that it amounted to hearsay.

FICAC maintained that the document was genuine and had been lawfully seized under a search warrant. The court has accepted the stamped copy as a certified true copy.

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Prof Prasad faces two charges relating to the alleged failure to declare his assets, liabilities and income.

FICAC alleges that between December 30, 2015 and January 31, 2016, he failed to declare his directorship in Platinum Hotels and Resorts PTE Limited while serving as an officeholder of the NFP.

The trial has now resumed following the court’s ruling on the disputed document.