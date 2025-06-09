Coups continue to silence voices

Members of civil society have made their submissions to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, raising concerns that the legacy of Fiji’s coups continues to affect how people speak and participate in public life.

Speaking to the Commission, Fay Volatabu says years of censorship and restrictions have created a culture where people are cautious about speaking out, questioning authority or taking a stand.

“Because they fear doing the wrong thing, and even more so, they fear being victimised.”

Volanitabua believes this has contributed to a decline in trust and weakened civil society’s ability to hold those in power to account.

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She says people have also become afraid of politics, even though being involved in public issues does not necessarily mean supporting a political party.

Members are calling for people to regain the confidence to think freely, question leaders and stand up for democracy and good governance.

Civil society organisations are also being urged to remain independent and apply the same standards when assessing any government, regardless of who is in power.