Coalition partners question referendum date

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is facing growing criticism from within his own coalition, with SODELPA today joining the National Federation Party in questioning his announcement of December 9 as the date for Fiji’s proposed national referendum.

SODELPA says the Prime Minister may have announced the date before all constitutional and statutory requirements have been completed.

The party is seeking answers from Attorney-General Siromi Turaga on the legal authority for the announcement.

SODELPA has submitted ten questions, including whether the power to appoint the polling day rests with the President through a referendum writ.

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It also wants clarification on whether the Prime Minister’s December 9 announcement is legally binding on the President and the Electoral Commission, or simply a government timetable.

SODELPA is also questioning the Prime Minister’s call to suspend general election campaigning ahead of the referendum.

The party says holding the referendum just weeks before the general election could create voter confusion and additional costs.

SODELPA is calling for assurances that government resources and public media will not be used to campaign for a Yes vote.

The latest criticism means two parties in the coalition government have now publicly raised concerns about the Prime Minister’s handling of the referendum process.