Child labor concerns in iTaukei communities

[Photo: File]

Leaving children to care for younger siblings while parents attend social gatherings is raising concerns about child labor and parental responsibility.

Ministry of Employment official Joeli Pulu says the practice is common in some iTaukei communities, where older children are expected to take on caregiving responsibilities at home.

Pulu stresses that parents must fulfill their responsibilities and ensure children are not burdened with duties that affect their safety, education, and wellbeing.

“We have seen this happening in many villages and iTaukei families, where children are left in the care of older siblings. We must remember that anyone below the age of 18 is considered a child and may not be in a position to look after younger children.”

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He says another concern is children being sent out to sell goods, exposing them to risks while taking on adult responsibilities.

Pulu is reminding parents that children need guidance, protection, and attention, and should not be expected to take on adult duties at the expense of their childhood.

The issue highlights the importance of communities recognizing harmful practices and ensuring children are protected from exploitation and neglect.