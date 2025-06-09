Bale journeys on with Drua Development squad

Queen Victoria School youngster Viliame Tuilaucala Bale has put pen to paper with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Development side.

Bale’s inclusion marks another important step in his journey through the club’s development pathway, having first been identified as one of the promising young players selected for the inaugural Drua Foundation Next Gen programme in 2024.

A proud son of Kocoma in Cakaudrove, with maternal links to Dawa in Cakaudrove, Bale has continued to impress through the schoolboy ranks.

He featured for the Queen Victoria School Under-18 side in the 2026 Vodafone Deans Competition before earning the opportunity to step up to the Drua Development squad.

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Excited about taking the next step with the club, the young lock said:

“First of all, I would like to thank the Lord for blessing me with this talent and for opening this opportunity for me.

“I’m also very grateful to my parents for their support throughout my journey, and to my friends at school for always pushing me to be at my best.

“I’m really looking forward to this opportunity and to starting training and playing with the senior development team.”

Bale was first identified by the Drua while a student at Labasa College and was selected among 29 players for the club’s inaugural Under-16 Academy intake.

His progression from the Academy into the Development squad highlights the opportunities being created for promising young players to progress from schools and grassroots rugby through the Drua system and towards the professional game.

Fijian Drua Director of Development and Pathways Nemani Nadolo-Kuridrani says Bale is a talented young player who has been in their pathway for some time.

“He was identified at a young age and has continued to work hard and develop his game. This is exactly what our pathway is designed to achieve — identifying talented young players from around Fiji, investing in their development and giving them an opportunity to progress within the Drua system.”

Nadolo says they are pleased to see him take another important step in his development.