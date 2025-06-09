Albanese warns leaders of Pacific climate crisis

[File Photo]

The Pacific is already experiencing the impacts of climate change, according to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Speaking at the Leaders Plenary in Nadi last night, Albanese says climate change is not a problem for the future for Tuvalu and other Pacific nations.

He says sea levels in the western Pacific are rising at more than twice the global average.

“In Tuvalu, as in the rest of the Pacific, climate change is not a problem for the future. It is here right now.”

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He says Australia is also preparing for a summer of floods, cyclones and extreme heat.

Albanese says the worsening impacts are consistent with what scientists warned would happen if global emissions were not reduced.

“Which is why we cannot afford to let 1.5 degrees just slip from our grasp.”

He says listening to communities living with climate change every day must be a responsibility for world leaders.

Albanese says Pacific voices must be brought to the global stage and translated into action.

He says Australia remains committed to working with its Pacific partners on climate resilience and renewable energy.

Albanese says countries must turn the unity demonstrated at the Pre-COP gathering into concrete action ahead of COP31 in Türkiye.