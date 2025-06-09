$10.2M plan targets rural water supply

[Photo: FILE]

Around 4,700 people across eight locations in Fiji could benefit from improved rural water supply systems under a proposed 10.2 million dollar investment programme.

The plan follows a feasibility study by the Department of Water and Sewerage and the French Development Agency, which has identified ways to improve access to safe, reliable and climate-resilient water supplies.

The study was fully funded by AFD at a cost of 860,000 dollars and was carried out between January and October this year.

It covers communities in Tailevu, Serua, Lomaiviti, Ra, Ba, Bua and Cakaudrove, including water systems serving schools and health centres.

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The study also examined the condition of existing water systems and identified solutions to improve water safety, reliability and long-term maintenance.

It highlights the need for stronger community involvement through Water Committees, including greater participation by women in decisions about water management.

The findings will guide further discussions between the Fijian Government and AFD on the proposed 10.2 million dollar investment programme, which could begin in 2027, subject to approval.

However, the investment is still being considered, and the next step will be to determine how the recommended improvements can be implemented across the eight locations.