'Whalefall' director hopes survival story inspires awe of whales

source: Reuters

Director Brian ‌Duffield describes his new survival thriller “Whalefall”, in which a teenager is swallowed by a sperm whale, as “the opposite of ‘Jaws'”.

“I think in a lot of ways the whale is the hero of the movie,” Duffield told Reuters at the film’s London premiere on Monday, ​adding that whale experts had welcomed the film and hoped it would encourage audiences to learn more ​about the mammals.

Based on Daniel Kraus’ 2023 novel, “Whalefall” follows teenager Jay, played by Austin Abrams, ⁠who dives off California’s Monastery Beach in search of his late father’s remains. During the dive, he is ​swallowed by a sperm whale and must find a way to survive and escape.

Hollywood star Josh Brolin, who plays ​Jay’s father, said he hoped the film would have a very different impact from Steven Spielberg’s shark blockbuster.

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“I hope (people) want to go home and hug their families and…realise that we have a short time here and might as well utilise it the best we ​can,” he said.

Beyond its survival story, the film explores grief and a complicated father-son relationship, themes that Brolin ​said partly drew him to the project.