Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé are looking more like the mega-rich

Source: CNN

If you are one of the many people mourning how life is not all you hoped it would be .

Between this K-shaped economy, our entrenched political divisions and our expensive wars — go ahead and add what’s happening with Taylor Swift to the list of unsettled feelings about our major institutions.

The pop superstar has released “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore” which adds four new songs to the original best-selling but critically maligned project. Much like the original album, there are mixed feelings regarding the additional tracks — “Patient Zero,” “Cleveland!,” “Pink Clouding” and “Babylon.”

Swift has always had her haters that we know are gonna hate, hate, hate, but increasingly the call has been coming from inside the house. Now, even self-proclaimed fans are expressing feelings that things are different now.

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The Telegraph’s Poppie Platt gave the new project a two-star review, with the headline “I’m a Swiftie and even I think these new songs are terrible.”