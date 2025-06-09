Source: CNN

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Freddie Jackson, known for his smooth ‘80s hits “Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake)” and “You Are My Lady,” has died. He was 70.

A statement shared by his family on his official Instagram account confirmed Jackson died Monday, three days after his 70th birthday. No cause of death was provided.

“Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had. For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever,” the statement read.

“To everyone who ever sang along, danced, or felt something when Freddie took the stage: thank you. You were family to him, and he carried your love with him always,” it continued.