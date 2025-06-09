Ekta Kapoor confirms The Dirty Picture 2

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Producer Ekta Kapoor has confirmed that she is working on a sequel to the 2011 film The Dirty Picture.

Fifteen years after the release of the Vidya Balan-starrer, Ekta revealed that she has a story she wants to explore through the upcoming project.

However, details about the film’s cast, storyline and release timeline remain under wraps.

During a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Ekta spoke about the sequel and explained how her perspective on the story has evolved over the years.

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According to The Free Press Journal, she said, “One very big film I’m making is The Dirty Picture 2. I’m planning it after 15 years.

This time, I believe there is a story I want to tell. The Dirty Picture was about Silk Smitha. It was about a woman who was condemned for standing up against her sexuality. Ab sexuality is about your choice. Maine kabhi usse victim ki tarah nahi dekha. I saw her as someone who celebrated her sexuality, and the film did so well.”

The producer also indicated that the sequel would focus on a prominent personality whose life could form the basis of the narrative, much like the original film.

However, she did not reveal the identity of the person whose story she plans to bring to the screen. Ekta suggested that a major announcement could be made soon.