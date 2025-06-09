[Photo : File]

Calls are growing for Fiji to explore desalination as a longer-term solution to worsening water shortages, particularly in communities facing prolonged dry conditions.

The issue was raised by Nadi social worker and community advocate Vili Finau, who says Fiji should consider using its surrounding seawater resources to support communities affected by water shortages.

Finau pointed to the experience of other Pacific countries, including Papua New Guinea, which he says has been preparing desalination facilities to address water security challenges.

His comments come as communities in Southern Nadi continue to face unreliable water supply, with some residents reportedly waiting up to three weeks for water trucks and rationing the water available to them.

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The Water Authority of Fiji says rural and maritime communities are increasingly being affected by the prolonged El Niño-driven dry conditions and has confirmed it is also exploring desalination options.

Fiji has declared a national state of disaster over the worsening drought, with Government allocating 20-million dollars for emergency water supplies.

Finau says while water carting is providing immediate relief, Fiji needs sustainable solutions that can strengthen water security and reduce communities’ dependence on emergency deliveries.