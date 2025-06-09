[Photo : Ministry of Fisheries FB page]

Twenty-seven Ministry of Fisheries staff have been certified as workplace fire wardens following a three-day fire safety training at the Lami Fisheries Station.

The training, conducted by the National Fire Authority, brought together staff from the Ministry’s headquarters in Toorak, Lami Fisheries Station, Gau and Makogai.

Participants were trained in fire behaviour, different classes of fire, fire prevention and the correct use of fire extinguishers.

The course also covered the operation of emergency control equipment, workplace fire-risk assessment and the responsibilities of fire wardens.

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Participants developed evacuation procedures specifically for the Lami Fisheries Station.

The Ministry says the newly certified fire wardens have returned to their respective workplaces and will be able to respond quickly and confidently in the event of a fire.

The training is part of efforts to strengthen workplace safety and emergency preparedness across the Ministry of Fisheries.