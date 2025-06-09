The COP31 climate summit in Türkiye has ended without a final agreement, raising concerns over the lack of progress on reducing fossil fuel use and securing climate finance for vulnerable countries.

Climate campaign group 350.org says negotiations failed to produce a clear plan to move away from fossil fuels, despite growing pressure from countries and civil society groups.

350.org Head of Campaigns and Networks Savio Carvalho says countries managed to avoid a worse outcome by rejecting proposals that could allow continued reliance on fossil fuels.

“We averted a truly bad outcome because many countries stood up to the fossil fuel industry and rejected dangerous distractions. But we still left COP31 without a clear plan to exit coal, oil, and gas.”

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Carvalho says governments must show greater courage in standing with communities and the environment, rather than allowing fossil fuel interests to influence climate decisions.

350.org Pacific Lead Fenton Lutunatabua says the outcome is particularly disappointing for Pacific nations, which continue to face serious threats from climate change.

He says Australia’s support for Pacific nations was not reflected in the final negotiations, with no clear commitment to phase out fossil fuels.

“Australia told Pacific nations, we have your back. But with no clear exit plan for coal, oil, and gas, Australia has stabbed us in the back.”

Lutunatabua says Pacific communities have shown the world what climate leadership looks like, but governments have once again failed to match that leadership with action.

350.org is now calling on governments to establish clear timelines for moving away from fossil fuels and ensure major polluters contribute to climate financing, and prioritise affordable renewable energy.