Protesters clash with police over Kosovo war crimes court law

source: Reuters

Protesters clashed with police outside Kosovo’s government and parliament buildings on Monday, calling for lawmakers to pass legislation that would limit the powers of a Kosovo ​war crimes court in The Hague.

The protest came weeks after the court sentenced ‌former President Hashim Thaci and three others to a combined 81 years in prison for war crimes.

Police fired tear gas and used water cannon to disperse demonstrators who threw firecrackers and stones at ​officers guarding parliament and government buildings in central Pristina.

At least 17 people were ​injured, including six police officers, police said. Three protesters were detained.

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Earlier in ⁠the day, lawmakers approved the first reading of amendments to a law that established ​the Kosovo war crimes court in The Hague. Demonstrators later blocked parliament, preventing lawmakers from ​leaving and demanding a second vote which is needed to pass the legislation.

The clash underscores deep anger in Kosovo over the court’s conviction of former fighters who are considered heroes and highlights growing divisions ​in parliament in one of Europe’s poorest nations.

The amendments to the Specialist Chambers law ​would cap prison sentences at 15 years, allow defendants to appeal to Kosovo’s Supreme Court, permit sentences ‌to ⁠be served in Kosovo and enable the country’s president to grant amnesty to convicted individuals.