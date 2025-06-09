[Photo : Lusiana Divokitira]

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation is strengthening its commitment to promoting leadership development through a strategic media partnership with Salt Inc. Limited for the upcoming Leaders Lead Symposium 2027.

The agreement appoints FBC as the official media partner for the three-day symposium, which will be held at the Sofitel Fiji Resort in Denarau from February 22 to 24 next year.

The partnership will provide an opportunity to take leadership discussions beyond the symposium venue and reach communities across the country.

Symposium partner representative, Ana Laqereqeretabua, says working with FBC will help make important leadership development principles accessible to more Fijians.

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“Our vision has always been to amplify leadership development, not just within forums like the symposium but across the nation. And so the partnership with FBC as the national broadcaster really gives us an opportunity to do that on a larger scale.”

The 2027 symposium will be held under the theme The Leader’s Voice Beyond Words, focusing on how leaders can communicate with clarity, inspire action and influence others authentically.

FBC Chief Executive,r Tarun Patel says the partnership will extend discussions from the conference room into homes and workplaces through the television, radio and digital platforms.

“We are ready to lend all our platforms, television, digital and radio platforms. We are ready to take these fruitful discussions out into the nation as a whole.”

The collaboration aims to encourage wider conversations on effective leadership and the role individuals can play in strengthening families, communities and the nation.