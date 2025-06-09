[Source: Reuters]

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday honored Chris Pratt with the “King of Comedy” title.

​South Korean boy band BTS took home favorite album for “ARIRANG” ‌and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” won favorite movie.

BTS also secured the award for favorite music group, their fifth time in this category, as well as a ​win for favorite song with “Swim”. Tom Holland and Zendaya gained ​the best male and female actor awards for their roles ⁠in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”.

The event, which was hosted by pop ​singer Alex Warren and took place at Television City in Los Angeles, ​aired on CBS for the first time in addition to Nickelodeon. It was also streamed live on Paramount+ for premium subscribers.

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“I love kids!” Pratt said on ​stage while accepting the award, which celebrates a performer’s outstanding ​comedic work across film, television and other entertainment.

“I have four kids of my own, ‌and ⁠them being born was the greatest thing that ever happened to me, until tonight!” he joked.

Shifting to a more serious tone, Pratt later spoke about the importance of loving and appreciating teachers and ​of using comedy ​to cope with ⁠life’s challenges.

During the ceremony, Jamie Miller performed “Babydoll”, while Ashe performed “Stop The Wedding!”.

The annual fan-voted ceremony honors celebrities ​and franchises across film, television, music and video ​games.

Winners ⁠receive the show’s signature hollow orange blimp trophy, and the ceremony is known for its slime-filled stunts and celebrity soakings.

Skydance, the parent company ⁠of ​CBS and Nickelodeon, has continued to expand ​its media portfolio. Paramount and Skydance merged in 2025, and the company acquired Warner ​Bros Discovery in October 2026.