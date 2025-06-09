[Photo: Supplied]

Two hundred and forty-nine residents in Kadavu Koro in the district of Naceva, Kadavu, will now benefit from a new dam.

The project, fully funded by the Ministry of Health through its Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Programme, represents a total investment of $13,671.

The project will benefit 76 students at a local primary school as well.

Minister for Health Dr. Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu says the dam is more than infrastructure – it is a critical investment in preventative healthcare.

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“By ensuring that families have access to safe water, we reduce the burden on our healthcare system and protect our people from preventable illnesses.”

Dr. Lalabalavu says that the project aligns with World Health Organization standards to combat waterborne diseases such as typhoid and diarrhoeal illnesses.

He urged village leadership and the water committee to ensure the dam’s long-term sustainability through proper catchment protection, routine maintenance, and adherence to water-quality advisories.

The commissioning of the Kadavu Koro dam is part of a broader government initiative to strengthen health infrastructure across the province.