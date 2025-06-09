[Photo : Riya Mala]

People with certain past convictions may now receive police clearances stating they have no adverse record when applying for local employment, following the implementation of the Criminal Records Act 2026.

Permanent Secretary for Justice Selina Kuruleca says the Act provides for three categories of records — spent convictions, expunged historical convictions and expiated fixed penalty offences.

She adds that spent convictions generally apply to less serious offences with sentences of less than 30 months, once the required rehabilitation period has been completed.

Kuruleca says police will assess each application using records held by the Fiji Police Force and the courts before issuing a police clearance.

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“For expunged offences, the Fiji Police then gets in touch with the Ministry of Justice. The Ministry of Justice will then do its assessment and then respond to Fiji Police and say yes, that record is now expunged. We have to make the application back to the Fiji Police. Then the Fiji Police will send off the police clearance or the certificate to the person requesting, which in this case is usually the employer.”

She adds that for local employment, applicants whose convictions fall under these categories will have their clearance issued with no adverse record.

However, the process is different for overseas employment.

Kuruleca says applicants may still have to disclose their past convictions, with an explanation attached to their police clearance, with the final decision resting with overseas employers and immigration authorities.

She also warns that employers or companies attempting to harass individuals or obtain information about spent, expunged or expiated records could be committing an offence under the Act.

She stresses that serious convictions involving sentences of 30 months or more will not qualify for these provisions, unless they relate to historical offences that have since been removed from Fiji’s laws.