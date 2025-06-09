[Photo : Vasenai Soqo]

Women in business need greater support from companies, government ministries and banks to grow their enterprises and become financially independent.

Minister for Industries, Commerce, Business Development and Public Enterprise Manoa Kamikamica says women play a vital role in sustaining the economy and deserve recognition for their efforts.

He highlighted this during Womens Expo at Vodafone Arena today.

“Women are not the edge economy but are actually holding it up.”

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Kamikamica acknowledged the commitment of women entrepreneurs, including those who travelled long distances to showcase their work.

Highlighting this year’s theme, “Her Voice,” he encouraged women to speak up, stand together and share their knowledge.

He says physical and financial violence from partners and family members can undermine women’s independence, stressing that violence against women also has financial consequences.

Kamikamica urged companies, ministries and banks supporting business development to give greater consideration to women seeking assistance.

He also encourages young women and girls to pursue financial independence and work towards their goals.