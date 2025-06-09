[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Limited access to information is making it difficult for rural youths to benefit from government services and development opportunities.

The concern was highlighted during the Nakuailava Celebration of Youth Day at Tobu Village in Ra, where 118 young people from four villages gathered to learn about government assistance.

The programme, organised by the Social Empowerment and Education Programme, brought together representatives from seven government agencies to share information and engage directly with youths.

Tobu Village Youth President Waqabuli Rateri says some communities only become aware of government assistance after application periods close, leaving them unable to access those opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

He is calling for more regular visits by government agencies to rural communities so young people and families receive timely information about services.

The event featured representatives from the Ministries of Health, Agriculture, and Youth and Sports, the Fiji Police Force, Elections Office, District Office, and Ra Provincial Office.

Participants had the opportunity to raise concerns, seek information, and better understand the services available to them.

SEEP says continued collaboration with government agencies and community leaders is vital to ensure rural youths are informed, connected, and actively involved in their development.