Fiji Cruiseweight Boxing title on the line.

Ba is set to host an exciting event this Saturday, with Islands Boxing promoter Faiyaz Harun hoping local fans will turn out to support the boxers.

Harun says the fighters have prepared hard and are ready for the challenge.

He says preparations are progressing smoothly and expresses hope that the promotion will attract a strong crowd.

The promoter notes that boxing fans in Ba have been looking forward to the event, particularly because many of the boxers are from the area.

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The gate at AD Patel College in Ba will open at 1 pm.

Exhibition bouts are planned from 3.30 pm to 5 pm, followed by professional fights from 5 pm until 11 pm.

Haroon says organisers hope to keep the event within its planned timeframe and deliver a strong promotion for the local boxing community.

The Island Boxing Promotion will feature the Fiji cruiserweight title fight between Ba boxers Alifereti Kauyaca and Savenaca Naliva.

The Promotion will be held this Saturday at AD Patel College in Ba, with fans able to watch the action live on Viti+ Pay-Per-View for $79 FJD in Fiji and $159 FJD for overseas viewers.