Charlene Tafuna'i [Photo: Bose Vavataga]

Working as a Fiji Airways aircraft engineer has not stopped Charlene Tafuna’i from pursuing her passion for beauty.

She is also the founder and lead makeup artist of Charlene Beauty, providing hair and makeup services for weddings and special events through her team.

Tafuna’i says having an additional source of income is important, particularly for young women who want to become financially independent.

“I always believe that women or young women in particular should have a business that they can rely on and an income is very good, an additional income that is, and I like to encourage young women to also have that as well. So that’s why I’m bringing my sisters along with me.”

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Her business was among the exhibitors at the Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort and Spa Wedding Expo 2026, where she was excited to meet future brides and connect with other wedding service providers.

She says wedding planning can be stressful, and having different vendors under one roof makes it easier for couples to organise their special day.

Charlene Beauty specialises in natural-looking makeup and travels to hotels and villages to cater for both local and international brides.

As a first-time exhibitor, Tafuna’i says the experience will help her improve her services and prepare for growing demand, with bookings for 2027 weddings already coming in.