[Source: Reuters]

The US Labor ‌Department proposed on Monday new limits on a green card program that enables skilled foreign workers to gain permanent residency in the United States, marking the Trump administration’s latest effort to restrict legal immigration.

The ​Permanent Labor Certification program, or PERM, is used by large American technology companies ​and outsourcing firms to obtain employment-based green cards for foreign employees, allowing ⁠them to transition from temporary work status to permanent US residency.

Before employing a foreigner, ​companies must prove there are not enough qualified and available US workers for a given ​job opportunity, and that hiring someone from abroad will not affect the pay and working conditions of similarly employed Americans.

The proposed overhaul would require employers to go to greater lengths to prove that a ​foreign hire would not hurt US workers.

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It would expand the requirement to occupations that ​had formerly been exempted because they were deemed to be in short supply, including professional nurses and ‌scientists ⁠of “exceptional ability.”

The move represents President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to restrict the program, part of his administration’s broader effort to reduce the number of foreign-born people in the US and narrow their pathway to residence and citizenship.

In October, the US government blocked major technology companies ​from using PERM, including ​software maker Adobe (ADBE.O), opens new tab, major ⁠IT outsourcers and Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab, the largest filer of permanent labor applications through the program, according to Labor Department data.

The overhaul proposed by ​the Labor Department on Monday would require employers to modernize their ​recruitment methods ⁠to ensure they are reaching the “broadest pool of high-quality US workers,” such as through electronic job advertisements instead of printed ones.

It would also block US employers from seeking PERM certification for ⁠foreign ​workers within two years of laying off US workers ​in similar roles.

The proposal, which will be published in the federal registry on Tuesday, is subject to 60 days ​of public comment before it can take effect.