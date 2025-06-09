[Pic:Fiji Police/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force touch rugby team continued its preparations for the Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl while strengthening international ties through a series of friendly matches against the Australian Defence Force last week.

The teams contested women’s, men’s and mixed matches, with the fixtures providing opportunities for competition, sportsmanship and team bonding both on and off the field.

Beyond the results, the engagement highlighted the role sport can play in fostering relationships and cooperation between law enforcement and security agencies.

Police officials say activities such as these help build connections that extend beyond traditional policing and military operations, creating stronger partnerships through shared experiences.

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The friendly matches also formed part of the Fiji Police touch rugby team’s build-up towards the upcoming Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl, where they will take on their Republic of Fiji Military Forces counterparts.

The Sukuna Bowl kicks off this Thursday.