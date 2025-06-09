[Photo: File]

Women in Tobu Village, Ra, are continuing to strengthen their families and community through farming and fundraising, despite prolonged dry weather conditions.

With 60 members, the Tobu Village Women’s Group is turning local produce and collective effort into opportunities to improve livelihoods and fund community development projects.

Women’s Group President Litia Marama says members continue to grow and sell vegetables, cassava, dalo, bananas and yaqona at markets in Rakiraki, Korovou, Nausori and Suva.

She says despite the challenges brought by the dry weather, farming remains a vital source of income and food for their families.

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The women are now working towards raising $50, 000 thousand dollars to extend their village hall veranda and construct a kitchen to better accommodate community gatherings.

Their commitment is reflected in their previous achievement, raising $21, 000 thousand dollars in just one year to construct a concrete footpath after their request for government assistance went unanswered.

Marama says the experience has shown what women can achieve when they work together towards a common goal.

She also acknowledged the Social Empowerment and Education Programme for involving the women in meal preparation during the Celebration of Youth day for Nakuailava and Tobu Village on November 12.

She says initiatives like these provide young people with opportunities to participate in meaningful community activities.

Marama is also calling for stronger engagement between government agencies and rural communities, saying regular consultations are important to ensure women’s concerns are heard and their development needs are addressed.