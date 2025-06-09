[Photo : Peceli Naviticoko]

Fiji is currently using veterans’ legislation originally established for those who served in the First and Second World Wars and the Malaya Campaign to also cater for peacekeeping veterans.

The issue was highlighted by RFMF Director Force Legal Services, Colonel Kitione Tuinaosara, when responding to questions from veterans during the consultation on the proposed

RFMF Bill 2026 in Labasa.

Colonel Tuinaosara adds that peacekeeping veterans were incorporated into the existing Veterans Affairs Act, which was originally designed for an earlier generation of veterans.

He says there is now a need to separate the two groups and establish legislation that better addresses their respective circumstances.

“In addition to that, from my personal view, we need to renew the Act. We are piggybacking at the moment, the Peacekeepers, onto the Act that was specifically established for those that went to the First and Second World War and the Malaya Campaign. What happened was we just piggybacked the Peacekeeping Veterans onto that piece of legislation.”

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Colonel Tuinaosara also suggested that veterans themselves should begin looking into the necessary changes and put forward recommendations on possible amendments to the existing law.

He says the current legislation also limits decisions that can be made at ministerial level, particularly on allowances and other benefits, which require parliamentary approval.

He believes reviewing the Act is necessary to ensure the law reflects the wishes and concerns of veterans.