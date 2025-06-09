[Source: Reuters]

United Airlines (UAL.O), opens new tab it was troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights.

This is just days after a nationwide air traffic control outage caused widespread disruption to US airlines.

The latest ​problem underscored airlines’ dependence on complex computer systems to keep flights moving, with ​failures potentially preventing departures even when aircraft and crews are ready. ⁠

There was no immediate indication that United’s outage was connected to Friday’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ​shutdown.

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“There is no indication that this is a cybersecurity-related issue,” United said in a statement, ​adding that flights already airborne and those operated by United Express were unaffected.

An internal memo from United’s pilots union, seen by Reuters, said a company-wide web-based outage was affecting multiple applications used ​by pilots, including crew communications.

The memo said United was unable to provide final ​aircraft weights for departing flights and advised pilots to follow airport station guidance on whether to leave ‌their ⁠gates.

Such information is essential for pilots to complete pre-departure calculations.

As of 5:30 p.m. ET (2230 GMT), United had delayed 418 flights, or 13% of its schedule, and canceled 21 on Monday, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

The figures did not show how many disruptions ​the technology issue caused.

Some ​passengers reported on ⁠social media that their aircraft had returned to the gate after reaching the runway.

The FAA did not immediately respond to a request ​for comment.

The outage came as US air travel was largely ​returning to ⁠normal following Friday’s nationwide ground stop, which lasted nearly five hours after a failure in the FAA’s telecommunications network.

More than 18,100 flights scheduled to depart US airports between Friday and Sunday ⁠were ​canceled or had not taken off within three hours ​of their scheduled departure times, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. Not all were necessarily affected by the ​FAA outage.