[Photo : File]

Nine people are homeless after a fire destroyed their five-bedroom house this morning.

The incident happened at around 9 am at Wainunu Settlement in Wainibuku.

The property belonged to a carpenter, and the household comprised four adults and five children.

The suspected cause of the fire is yet to be established and remains under investigation.

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National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane expressed concern over the incident, particularly the devastating impact residential fires have on families and their livelihoods.

Sowane is urging the public to take fire safety seriously and ensure their homes are protected against hazards.

He stresses that electrical faults, unattended cooking, unsafe use of open flames, and other preventable hazards can lead to devastating consequences.