[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

A long-awaited job evaluation exercise is underway within the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, raising hopes of improved pay for personnel after more than two decades without a rise.

RFMF Director Force Legal Services, Colonel Kitione Tuinaosara, confirmed this while responding to Officer Pulolo Tuikubulau, who asked whether the current consultation could also consider increasing allowances to reflect the rising cost of living.

Tuinaosara says contractors Maximus have begun the evaluation in Suva, reviewing every position in the Force, including the duties and responsibilities of each post.

He explained that the exercise will assess the work performed, match each role to an appropriate salary level, and submit the findings to Government for consideration.

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“So yes, we are in the process of doing that. We haven’t had a pay rise for 23 years now? 23 years? So we’re doing the job evaluation exercise as we speak.”

Tuinaosara acknowledged that personnel have not received a pay rise in 23 years, noting the evaluation is an ongoing process.

The review is expected to reassess the value of military positions and their remuneration.

However, it remains to be seen whether it will also adjust allowances to help personnel cope with the rising cost of living.