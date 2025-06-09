[Photo : Sainimili Magimagi]

Moira Vilsoni is ready to serve the people and support the Social Democratic Liberal Party as it prepares for the upcoming General Election.

Vilsoni has been appointed SODELPA’s new General Secretary, replacing Levi Vere, who resigned yesterday.

Bringing extensive experience in public relations, Vilsoni expressed her gratitude to the board for entrusting her with the position.

“It’s an honour to be part of the SODELPA team, and I think it’s a very crucial time since elections are just around the corner. I think I’m going to come to this court and see how we move towards elections next year.”

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Vilsoni has yet to fully assume her duties, with today marking her first official meeting with the management board as she familiarises herself with the role and its

responsibilities.

“We just had a board meeting. This is the first time I’m meeting the Management Board, and it’s a good opportunity for me to meet with everybody in the same room.”

While acknowledging that the task ahead is a mammoth one, she is confident the party’s candidates, board members, and volunteers will support her as she transitions into the role.