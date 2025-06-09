[Photo : Bose Vavataga]

Delivering scientific support, climate research, and development programmes across the Pacific could become easier under a new partnership between Fiji Airways and the Pacific Community.

The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding to improve regional connectivity and support communities through shared expertise and resources.

SPC Deputy Director-General Maria Fuata says better air access will help deliver scientific and technical work to member countries, particularly in climate change, education, and human rights.

“This is beyond just travel. We want to be able to get our science and technical solutions, whether it’s to do with climate change, education, human rights, we want to get those to our communities better, and so having connectivity and access through this Fiji Airways and SPC partnership is very important for us to enable our work.”

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The agreement will also promote Pacific cultures through SPC’s Pacific Way television series, available to passengers across the Fiji Airways network.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive Officer Paul Scurrah says the partnership goes beyond connecting people, creating opportunities to support regional development and share local stories internationally.

“This is an opportunity for us to deepen our relationship with the SPC, to strengthen regional connectivity, to support the valuable work that you do across the Pacific and the 27 member countries and territories.”

Both organisations say the partnership will strengthen their commitment to sustainability and Pacific development priorities.