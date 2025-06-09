[Source: File]

Fiji Airways Fiji men’s rugby sevens head coach Osea Kolinisau says competition for places continues to intensify as the side builds towards the Dubai Sevens and prepares for the future.

Kolinisau revealed that recent tours to Australia and New Zealand have provided valuable opportunities to assess new talent against quality opposition, while giving emerging players exposure to the demands of the international game.

“We’ve got a lot of young boys in the squad and we’ve had a good build-up in Australia with a few games against Australia. We got to test out a few new players because it’s different playing in Fiji and different playing against opposition like Australia.”

The Fiji coach said last week’s trip to the Ignite tournament in New Zealand also allowed the management team to further evaluate players in a competitive environment.

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“We got to test a few more new players there and now we’re back in camp. It’s good to see healthy competition from the boys.”

Kolinisau added that strong performances in local competitions such as the Skipper Cup and Farebrother Challenge are continuing to bring new players into contention for national selection.

“The boys are performing in the Skipper and some are playing in the Farebrother. When we come back and their names are in the squad, we bring them in. We want to get the best available talent and see how they fare in camp.”

The final Fiji men’s squad for next weekend’s Dubai Sevens is expected to be announced on Thursday.