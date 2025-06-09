[Photo : File]

People First has appointed member of parliament, Alvick Maharaj as its new General Secretary, taking over from Ema Dimila.

Announcing the appointment, Board of Governors Chairperson Jone Usamate says Maharaj brings more than a decade of parliamentary, government and political experience to the role.

Maharaj will oversee the party’s national administration, branch development, candidate mobilisation and compliance with its governance and ethical requirements.

First elected to Parliament in 2014, Maharaj was re-elected in 2018 and 2022.

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His previous roles include Assistant Minister for Employment, Productivity, Industrial Relations, Youth and Sport, as well as Government and Opposition Whip.

He has also chaired the parliamentary standing committees on Public Accounts and Justice, Law and Human Rights.

Usamate says Maharaj’s organisational experience and knowledge of parliamentary procedures will support the party’s development.

The party also acknowledges outgoing General Secretary Ema Dimila for her contribution to its registration and launch, and for supporting the handover to Maharaj.

People First says Dimila remains part of the movement and will continue working with the party.