[Pic:AAP News]

Mark Nawaqanitawase’s international future is wide open, with Fiji’s Olympic sevens success emerging as a possible drawcard.

The former Wallaby is considering representing Fiji or Italy at next year’s Rugby World Cup in Australia, rather than returning to the national side.

Nawaqanitawase is eligible for Fiji through his father, and for Italy through his maternal grandmother.

He could switch allegiance once his three-year stand-down period ends in August next year.

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Former dual internationals Petero Civoniceva and Lote Tuqiri say winning Olympic gold with Fiji at the 2028 Los Angeles Games could be a powerful incentive.

Fiji has won two Olympic gold medals in rugby sevens, in 2016 and 2020, and claimed silver at the Paris Games in 2024.

Tuqiri says Italy is also an option, with the country’s rugby programme on the rise. He adds that Australia’s rules requiring Wallabies to play domestically could influence Nawaqanitawase’s decision.

The 26-year-old has recently joined Japan’s Saitama Wild Knights after two seasons in the NRL.