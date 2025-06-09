[Photo : Riya Mala]

The National Federation Party is shifting its focus towards results and proven performance as it prepares its team for the next general election.

Deputy Party Leader Dr Ahmed Shakil Shariff says the party is not treating the upcoming election as a popularity contest, insisting its candidates have been carefully selected based on their track records and ability to deliver.

With 23 candidates now announced, including its latest six additions, Shariff adds the party wants voters to look beyond personalities and focus on what candidates can bring to national development.

“And today, I can tell you very, very honestly, that we’re not taking the elections as a popularity contest, as a pageant contest. Our candidates have been selected through a thorough process. They have a proven track record. And this time around, we want to go for results over rhetoric.”

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Shariff says the party believes the experience and capabilities of its candidates will be central to its campaign, as it seeks to distinguish itself from the other political parties contesting the elections.

His comments come as NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad says the party’s three years in government have better prepared it to deliver on outstanding national issues.

Prasad has highlighted achievements including increases to the national minimum wage and the write-off of 650 million dollars in TELS student loans, while acknowledging that more work is needed in healthcare, infrastructure and public service delivery.

The party says its focus moving forward will be on better governance, improved services and addressing the everyday concerns of Fijians.