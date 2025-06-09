[Photo: Supplied]

Meat inspectors from Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, and the Solomon Islands are sharpening their skills through a Regional Meat Inspector Training Programme to boost food safety and public health across the Pacific.

Opening the workshop at the Fiji Meat Industry Board in Nakasi, Director of Animal Health and Production, Avinesh Dayal, stressed the vital role inspectors play in protecting both animal and human health.

Dayal says the programme is a key investment in people and the future of Pacific food safety.

Dayal adds that consumers place trust in the food systems and expect the meat they purchase to be safe and wholesome.

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He states that thorough inspections before and after slaughter are crucial to catching diseases and contamination – such as tuberculosis and salmonellosis – before they spread from animals to humans.

Dayal says that strong inspection standards also support animal welfare, trade, livelihoods, and national food security. As the region faces emerging diseases and growing trade, he says modern, science-based safety systems are essential.

Originally developed in Fiji, the programme promotes consistent practices across the region.

Over the coming days, participants will cover livestock documentation, disease recognition, hygienic processing, and abattoir surveillance.

Dayal urged the inspectors to share knowledge and apply what they learn back home.