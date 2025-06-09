[Photo : Mollyn Nakabea]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has launched a toll-free helpline, 1542, to make consumer complaint services more accessible, particularly for people in rural and maritime communities.

FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta says consumers in remote areas will no longer have to travel long distances to lodge their complaints.

“Previously, consumers had to wait and travel long distances to lodge their complaints using the 1542 number. One instance involved a lady who had to travel all the way from Namosi, leaving at 3 or 4 am, reaching Suva, and then waiting outdoors long before 8 am, just to lodge a complaint with her corner shop.”

Jiuta says the helpline will also allow consumers to have their concerns directed to the relevant officers without unnecessary delays.

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“We’ve had other instances where people just have to wait until the next working day to lodge the complaint. Some have to be told, okay, can you email your documents? But now, with that 1542, you’ll be redirected to the right person, and they will attend to your issues right then and there.”

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says access to consumer protection services should not be limited by where people live or their financial circumstances.

He adds that the initiative strengthens the FCCC’s ability to protect consumer rights under the FCCC Act 2010.