[Photo: FILE]
Police are investigating an alleged incident of assault regarding one of their own and his wife.
This has been confirmed by Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.
The allegation relates to a girl claiming physical, psychological, and emotional abuse by her father and stepmother.
The claims are being made on a social media post that has video attachments showing evidence of the alleged incident.
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Tudravu has assured they are looking into the matter.
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