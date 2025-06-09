[Photo: FILE]

Police are investigating an alleged incident of assault regarding one of their own and his wife.

This has been confirmed by Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

The allegation relates to a girl claiming physical, psychological, and emotional abuse by her father and stepmother.

The claims are being made on a social media post that has video attachments showing evidence of the alleged incident.

Article continues after advertisement

Tudravu has assured they are looking into the matter.

