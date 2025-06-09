[Source: File]

Strong performances in the Skipper Cup and Farebrother Challenge are earning players opportunities with the Fiji men’s rugby sevens programme, according to head coach Osea Kolinisau.

Kolinisau says the national selectors are closely monitoring domestic competitions, with players from teams such as Ra and other provincial sides continuing to push their case for higher honours.

“Our door is always open. It’s not closed. We’ve used Skipper players last year and it’s good to see the competition tightening up.”

The Fiji coach revealed that scouts are actively identifying talent from around the country and bringing standout players into camp.

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“We’ve got scouts out there and names are coming in. We won’t deny those guys any opportunity. We’ll bring them into camp.”

Kolinisau expects more players from the Skipper Cup and Farebrother competitions to get opportunities following the Dubai Sevens campaign.

“When we come back, we’ll have a few of the boys that have been standing out in the Skipper as well as the Farebrother.”

The final Fiji men’s squad for next weekend’s Dubai Sevens is expected to be announced on Thursday.