[Photo: Sainimili Magimagi]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board has appointed a disciplinary committee to investigate concerns involving party lawyer Jolame Uludole and candidate Savenaca Komaisavai.

The two came under scrutiny after their presentation to Parliament’s Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, where they proposed that all land in Fiji – including Crown and freehold land – should come under iTaukei ownership.

SODELPA has since publicly stated that those were the personal views of the two individuals, not the party’s position.

However, Uludole has denied this, claiming their submission was initially approved by the board.

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Although concerns have been raised over the party’s stability following the controversy, SODELPA Leader Aseri Radrodro is reassuring supporters that the party remains in a strong position.

“Political parties experience ups and downs, and SODELPA is no exception, having navigated various challenges throughout its more than 20 years of existence. So, yes, we are all good. But in terms of stability of the party, that is part of an ongoing process of any political party.”

Meanwhile, SODELPA maintains its opposition to the Constitution Amendment Bill.

Radrodro says they will be making another submission before the special parliamentary committee.

The party also appointed a new General Secretary today, naming Moira Vilisoni to replace Levi Vere, who abruptly resigned yesterday.

Vilisoni reaffirmed her commitment to working with the board to move the party forward as it prepares for the upcoming General Election.