[Source: Reuters]

A ​Massachusetts judge on Monday set a second murder trial for Lindsay Clancy for March 29 after a jury ‌deadlocked in her initial trial on charges for killing her three young children at her home in 2023.

During a hearing in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Judge William Sullivan set the date for a second trial in a case in which the defense has argued that Clancy was in the throes of postpartum psychosis ​when she killed the children.

Clancy faces first-degree murder charges. Sullivan declared a mistrial on September 4 in the first trial ​after a holdout juror prevented a 12-member jury from reaching a unanimous verdict.

Some jurors said in televised interviews ⁠after the mistrial was declared that they had been prepared to find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity, but that ​one juror held out. The case has prompted debate over how postpartum mental illness is treated in the United States.

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Assistant District Attorney Jennifer ​Sprague told Sullivan on Monday that a jury would again be needed for the second trial, which defense lawyer Kevin Reddington said indicated the prosecution plans again to seek her conviction on first-degree murder charges.

Prosecutors had the option to seek her conviction on lesser second-degree murder charges, which would have ​given Clancy the option to waive a jury trial and proceed before a judge.

“The die has been cast,” Reddington said.

Clancy, 36, faces ​murder charges over the deaths of her daughter Cora, 5; son Dawson, 3; and 8-month-old son Callan. If convicted of those charges, she would ‌be sentenced ⁠to life in prison without parole.

No one at Clancy’s initial trial disputed that she strangled the children with exercise bands on January 24, 2023, in the basement of their home in the Boston suburb of Duxbury.

She then cut herself with a knife and jumped from a second-story window in an attempt to end her own life, leaving her paralyzed.

Reddington at the first trial argued Clancy ​should be found not guilty by ​reason of insanity, known in ⁠Massachusetts as lack of criminal responsibility.

Such a verdict would have resulted in Clancy’s commitment to a state psychiatric hospital, subject to regular court review.