Australia probes flydubai co-pilot's links to the country

source: Reuters

A multi-agency Australian counterterrorism unit is investigating links to Australia of ​the co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, who stabbed his captain and then attempted to hijack the plane, a police spokesperson said ‌on Sunday.

The Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team – which comprises federal police, Victorian state police and the ASIO intelligence agency – was “investigating the man’s links to Australia,” the Australian Federal Police spokesperson said.

Two sources briefed on the investigation said the co-pilot studied at a university in Melbourne, the capital of the Australian state of Victoria. A third source ​said he studied at RMIT University around a decade ago. RMIT declined to comment.

The co-pilot of the flydubai flight FZ1073, which was ​bound for Israel from Dubai on Wednesday, attacked the pilot with an emergency crash axe, the United Arab Emirates ⁠prosecutor general said on Saturday, calling the incident a “terrorist attack”.

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Flight FZ1073 would have felt like a “vertical roller coaster”, when it plunged 16,000 feet in ​about 30 seconds before being levelled out and landing safely, according to an aviation instructor who recreated the descent in a flight simulator for ​Reuters.