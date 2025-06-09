Army Basketball coaching staff Maikali Nawaqaliva says strong leadership will be central to the Fiji Army’s efforts to revive its basketball programme, with the Commander taking the lead in preparations as the force looks to re-establish itself in the sport.

Nawaqaliva, who is part of the Army basketball coaching staff, says the team is determined to rebuild a sporting tradition that was once driven by several talented players, including former Fiji representatives.

Having previously played for the Army, he recalls sharing the court with some of the country’s top basketballers who represented Fiji at the South Pacific Games.

With the sport now gaining renewed attention within the force, Nawaqaliva believes there is an opportunity to rebuild the programme and develop a new generation of players.

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“We’ve got a new gym, but it’s now the sport that we need to take up and learn and take forward.”

He also acknowledged the contribution of the Commander and the coaching staff, including former Fiji representative Lieutenant Colonel Netani Kaukimoce, in leading the team’s preparations.

Meanwhile, responding to Police’s confidence that they can repeat their triumph from 15 years ago, Nawaqaliva insists the Army will be ready for the challenge.

He says the team will leave nothing to chance and is determined to give its best when the two sides meet.

“Mind you, the Army will never lie down. We’ve got a great coaching staff with us. With our leaders in front, all the rest will follow.”

Police will meet Armi this Thursday.