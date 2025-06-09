The proposed RFMF Bill 2026 seeks to clarify ministerial authority over the military and strengthen civilian oversight, addressing what the Director of Force Legal Services describes as dangerous ambiguity in the current legislation.

Col. Kitione Tuinaosara says differing interpretations of the existing law have raised questions about whether the RFMF Commander is answerable to the responsible Minister.

He says the proposed Bill introduces specific provisions to ensure ministerial control and civilian oversight of the force.

“Those are really the oversight bits that we have put into the RFMF Bill to ensure ministerial control and civilian oversight of the RFMF.”

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Tuinaosara says clear ministerial oversight is essential in a democratic society.

The proposed provisions were discussed during public consultations on the RFMF Bill 2026.