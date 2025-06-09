[Photo: FILE]

The proposed major flood protection plan for Nadi is being scaled back after updated assessments found its first phase would cost around 693 million dollars- far exceeding the

400 million dollars available for the project.

Cabinet has endorsed a revised approach, moving away from the previously proposed diversion channel and Nadi Town Dyke because of the high cost, with the wider project potentially exceeding one billion dollars.

Instead, Government will focus on more affordable and immediate measures, including expanding the Airport Protection Project and improving drainage systems in Nadi Town and surrounding areas.

Community-based adaptation and nature-based solutions will also continue, alongside stronger development controls, drainage standards and flood preparedness.

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The revised approach aims to reduce flooding impacts on Nadi communities, businesses and critical infrastructure while making better use of available funding.