From left: Taslim Shah, FMA President Raiyaz Sahu Khan and Darren Sen [Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

Motorcycles took centre stage for a cause beyond the usual passion for riding.

The Fiji Motorcyclists Association hosted its Movember Motorcycle Show last weekend to raise awareness about prostate cancer and men’s mental health.

President Raiyaz Sahu Khan says the event aims to encourage men to speak up and take charge of their health.

He says the event also addresses the lack of awareness initiatives targeting men’s health and that reaching even one man makes the effort worthwhile.

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“If we hit one person today, if one person decides to go and get himself checked, we’ve done our work. Out of a hundred or thousands who ever comes through these gates today, if one person gets it checked, our job here is done. That’s the intent. It’s purely awareness.”

Prostate cancer survivor Ajeet Chand hopes sharing his story will encourage men to get tested early.

He says after experiencing symptoms such as urinary problems and back pain, he sought medical attention, which eventually led to his prostate cancer diagnosis.

“Have your PSA tested, and if it’s between 0-1, probably about 4 or something, it’s okay, but if it goes above, seek medical advice immediately. So you won’t be facing what I’m facing today.”

Chand advises men to take ownership of their health and not to fear seeking medical advice.